Ramaphosa informal settlement residents reeling after shack fire tragedy

The children, aged two and four, were trapped inside their home when the blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning. Their eight-year-old brother survived.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Ramaphosa informal settlement in Ekurhuleni has been left in shock after two children were killed in a shack fire while their mother was out drinking.

The children, aged two and four, were trapped inside their home when the blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Their eight-year-old brother survived but is being treated in hospital for sever burn wounds.

The mother of the three children is thought to have committed suicide after learning of the tragedy.

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said: “Members of the community managed to go and look for her. They found her in a local shebeen. She was told about what happened and was brought on site. We later received a call that she was found dead about 60 metres from the scene. She was declared dead on the scene.”

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.