PPE corruption: Derek Hanekom calls out corrupt politicians, businesses

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is demanding accountability, transparency and consequences for all guilty of COVID-19 corruption.

The foundation’s chairman Derek Hanekom said he was disturbed that money meant for South Africans affected by the pandemic was looted by politicians and corrupt businesses.

The foundation has hosted a virtual rally to call for action against corruption in relation to personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

Hanekom didn’t mince his words about how rampant corruption is in government and the ANC.

“Sadly, we live in a period where money set aside to save lives is looted by the political and business elite, without a flicker of conscience.”

Unlike ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, Hanekom is against the idea that political leaders must be allowed to do business with the State.

“There are the things we simply cannot tolerate. We will take this matter up. These things have made South Africans angry and given rise to huge disappointment.”

Hanekom said a weekend of action to protest the looting of COVID-19 funds was expected.

