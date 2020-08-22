20°C / 22°C
Powerball results: Friday, 21 August 2020

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 21 August 2020.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Have you checked your PowerBall results? Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 21 August 2020.

PowerBall: 13, 32, 33, 40, 41 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 02, 09. 18, 25, 43 PB: 02

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

