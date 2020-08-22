Powerball results: Friday, 21 August 2020
Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 21 August 2020.
PowerBall: 13, 32, 33, 40, 41 PB: 01
PowerBall Plus: 02, 09. 18, 25, 43 PB: 02
PowerBall & PowerBallPLUS estimated jackpots:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 18, 2020
PB: R50 Million
PBP: R26 Million for 21/08/20!#PhandaPushaPlay Now https://t.co/C9BdmE39GK pic.twitter.com/3IobXn7UkX
