Police haven’t made arrests in murder of Nomvuzo Atoli yet

Residents of the Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Browns Farm are still struggling to come to terms with the murder of yet another young woman in the area.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Browns Farm in Philippi.

Nomvuzo Atoli's body was found on a dumping site in an Informal Settlement earlier this week.

Residents of the Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Browns Farm are still struggling to come to terms with the murder of yet another young woman in the area.

On Thursday morning, community members discovered Atoli’s body at a dumping site in the area.

She sustained head injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death but it's understood Atoli was last seen alive while with her friends on Wednesday night.

Two months ago, 17-year-old Amahle Quku, from the same community was reported missing.

Shortly after her disappearance, her naked body was found dumped in a field.