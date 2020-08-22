NMB gets interim municipal manager amid corruption scandal

This follows the arrest of acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu on corruption charges.

CAPE TOWN - Anele Qaba has been named as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro’s interim municipal manager.

This follows the arrest of acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu on corruption charges.

Mapu appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday, where he was released on R20,000 bail.

Businesswoman Bulelwa Ntanga-Mkwakwi is accused of having paid Mapu a bribe in exchange for a tender worth millions of rand.

The alleged corruption is linked to government-funded RDP housing projects in Port Elizabeth, where the municipality was the developer.

The National Prosecuting Authority said an allocations committee, chaired by Mapu, was responsible for allocating work to contractors.

In March 2014, Ntanga-Mkwakwi’s company was awarded a R12,8 million contracts.

The pair was granted bail on Friday and the matter has been postponed to November.

They're subject to strict bail conditions and will be under 24-hour house arrest.

They are not allowed to enter any Nelson Mandela municipal buildings for 30 days from Saturday, 22 August, and must not interfere with witnesses or the investigation.

Nelson Mandela Bay acting Mayor Thsonono Buyeye has called for an internal investigation into the allegations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.