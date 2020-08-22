Navalny's condition stable after flight to Berlin - activist Bizilj to Bild

'Navalny’s condition was stable during the flight and after landing,' the paper quoted him as saying.

BERLIN - Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is in stable condition following a flight from the Siberian city of Omsk to Berlin on Saturday, where he is due to receive medical treatment, activist Jaka Bizilj told German tabloid Bild.

“Navalny’s condition was stable during the flight and after landing,” the paper quoted him as saying.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.