Mom allegedly takes own life after children killed in shack fire

It’s understood the children, aged between two and eight, were trapped inside the burning shelter after their mother left them alone.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has allegedly committed suicide after a shack fire killed two of her children while she was at a local shebeen in Ekurhuleni.

Authorities said the third child was severely burnt.

Community members of the Ramaphosa informal settlement alerted emergency services about the blaze in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said: “During the search and rescue operation, the children’s bodies, a two-year-old girl and four-year-old girl, were found. Their eight-year-old brother managed to survive. He sustained facial injuries and was transported to hospital.”

Ntladi said shortly after firefighters extinguished the blaze, the mother was found dead nearby.

“She was overwhelmed and disappeared from the scene. No one could tell where she went, but her lifeless body was found next to a shack in the area.”

Police are investigating following the incident.

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

