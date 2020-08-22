Meet new Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa

Ngalwa will take over from Mahlatse Mahlase who's term comes to an end soon.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Editors' Forum (Sanef) has announced Sbu Ngalwa as its new chair.

The editors' group held its annual general meeting today where it elected a new leadership cohort which will also see Adriaan Basson take up the position of deputy chair, a role previously occupied by Katy Katopodis.

Sanef also today awarded its prestigious Nat Nakasa Award to all journalists who have been reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.

The award recognises fearless reporting, commitment to the service and resistance of censorship.

