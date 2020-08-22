IPO rejects CWU’s call for dissolution of SABC board

The union has been joined by Congress of South African Trade Unions, which is calling on the entire SABC board to step down after the public broadcaster requested yet another cash injection.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Producers Organisation (IPO) said it rejects in the strongest possible terms the Communication Workers Union’s (CWU) call for the dissolution of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.

The union has been joined by Congress of South African Trade Unions, which is calling on the entire SABC board to step down after the public broadcaster requested yet another cash injection.

The SABC has asked treasury for R1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief but government is yet to respond to the request.

The appeal comes as the public broadcaster plans to retrench about 600 permanent staff and even more freelances.

The Independent Producers Organisation said this was desperate attempt by the CWU to derail the retrenchment process instituted by the SABC in order to stabilise the broadcaster’s finances.

The IPO, which represents over 70% of the country's film and tv producers, said the SABC’s wage bill has ballooned over the last decade, while their content budgets have shrunk.

This has therefore left hundreds, if not thousands, of actors, directors, writers and crew members unemployed.

It said the SABC’s wage bill is at 43% of expenses, while Mnet and eTV’s figures are 14% and 11%, respectively.

The organisation said there was finally competent and stable leadership at the SABC to turn the situation around.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.