Gauteng govt gets ready as over 1 million pupils to return to school

Officials said the province appeared to be handling the virus well with the number of recoveries increasing significantly over the past week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it expected over a million pupils in the province to be back at school from Monday.

Gauteng is still the epicentre of South Africa’s pandemic though, with just over 30,000 active cases which is 34% of the national number of cases.

Crèches and early childhood development centres are also allowed to reopen from level 2.

In an address last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a four-week break for most pupils in the country, which will end on Monday.

The Gauteng Education Department's Edward Mosuwe said they cannot lose sight of implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions in anticipation for the further re-opening of the sector.

“We are getting learners from grades R, one, two, nine, 10 and 11. This is a great number of learners and social distancing will have to be maintained, as well as proper hygiene protocols.”

