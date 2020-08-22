20°C / 22°C
Four Mali soldiers killed in bomb blast - military source

The explosion in the Koro region, near Mali's border with Burkina Faso, comes just days after a military putsch against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

FILE: Soldiers of the Malian army are seen during a patrol. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BAMAKO - Four Malian soldiers were killed and one seriously hurt Saturday when an explosive device detonated as their vehicle drove by in the centre of the country, a military source told AFP.

The explosion in the Koro region, near Mali's border with Burkina Faso, comes just days after a military putsch against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

