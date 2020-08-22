Four Mali soldiers killed in bomb blast - military source
The explosion in the Koro region, near Mali's border with Burkina Faso, comes just days after a military putsch against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
BAMAKO - Four Malian soldiers were killed and one seriously hurt Saturday when an explosive device detonated as their vehicle drove by in the centre of the country, a military source told AFP.
The explosion in the Koro region, near Mali's border with Burkina Faso, comes just days after a military putsch against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.