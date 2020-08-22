Emfuleni power will be fully restored today - Municipality

Various communities have been without electricity since Tuesday after a fire damaged a transformer at the Duncanville substation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Municipality has assured residents that power will be fully restored on Saturday.



Various communities have been without electricity since Tuesday after a fire damaged a transformer at the Duncanville substation.

The municipality’s Stanly Gaba said power had returned in most parts of the municipality.

“As of today, we expect all areas to be up by the afternoon after the transformer was fully serviced. A second test got under way with the second transformer.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.