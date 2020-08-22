EC premier to ‘monitor’ corruption case against acting NMB municipal manager

Mvuleni Mapu and businesswoman Bulelwa Ntanga-Mkwakwi appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday and were released R20,000 each bail.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said they would monitor the progress of a corruption case against Nelson Mandela Bay's acting municipal manager.

Mvuleni Mapu and businesswoman Bulelwa Ntanga-Mkwakwi appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday and were released R20,000 each bail.

Ntanga-Mkwakwi is accused of having paid Mapu a bribe while he was appointed in the municipality’s housing department in exchange for a tender worth millions of rand.

The Hawks arrested Mapu and Ntanga-Mkwakwi in the early hours of Friday morning.

Hours later they were released from custody on strict bail conditions.

The State alleges the corruption occurred while Mapu was the municipality's housing department director six years ago and Ntanga Mkwakwi was the sole owner of Jeke and Qadi Trading.

The alleged corruption is linked to provincial government funded RDP housing projects in Port Elizabeth, where the municipality was the developer.

Potential contractors were required to be registered on the local government’s database.

The NPA said an allocations committee, chaired by Mapu, was responsible for allocating work to contractors and in March 2014, Ntanga-Mkwakwi's company was awarded a R12.8 million rand contract.

The State alleges evidence reveals Mapu had accepted a bribe of R900,000 to ensure her business was awarded the contract.

