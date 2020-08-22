Duduzane Zuma throws his weight behind Zandile Gumede’s new appointment

Zuma congratulated Gumede on her legislature appointment and added that she should be considered "innocent until proven guilty".

JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma has thrown his weight behind corruption accused Zandile Gumede following her controversial appointment to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

In a video posted on social media platform Twitter, Zuma – whose name is also dogged by several corruption allegations - insists that Gumede should be allowed to have her day in court.

Message from Gupta agent, Duduzane Zuma to Zandile Gumede. All these criminals obviously support each other. pic.twitter.com/xYybN3qLrR — Goolam (@goolammv) August 21, 2020

The former eThekwini mayor's swearing in an MPL this week drew the ire of many, considering she is still faced with a string of corruption charges relating to a multi-million rand tender.

The ANC in the province says the move is part of its programme to empower woman, but Premier Sihle Zikalala admitted on Friday that the appointment has also caused confusion and problems.

Zuma said Gumede should be considered "innocent until proven guilty".

“Mam’ Zandile Gumede, congratulations on being appointed to the provincial legislature, it’s high time. Innocent until proven guilty, that’s the basis that the courts work on and that’s the basis we should all respect.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

