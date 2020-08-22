COVID-19: SA ‘unlikely’ to experience ventilator shortage

This is the update Parliament's trade, industry and competition committee has received from the department this week.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is unlikely to experience a shortage of ventilators, should the country experience a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, mandated to oversee the production of the ventilators, has already dispatched over 910 ventilators to public hospitals around the country.

Committee chairperson Duma Nkosi stresses the importance of the local procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“On our part, we hope we can grow the local products and increase the number of ventilators produced.”

