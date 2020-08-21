Williams: CSA hopes to get conclusion on 'unresolved' Moroe matter

CSA has charged Moroe with eight counts relating to financial mismanagement during his tenure as CEO. Disciplinary proceedings have yet to commence.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new acting president Beresford Williams said he wants to prioritise unresolved issues around former CSA chief executive officer (CEO) Thabang Moroe before the organisation would be able to move on.

In an interview withEWN Sport, Williams shared some insights into the many issues within and around cricket governing body that had been brought to light in recent weeks.

Williams, who was appointed acting president after the resignation of Chris Nenzani on Monday said he would like to see the matter regarding Moroe, resolved urgently.

“We have still got a few dates within August to engage with him and his attorneys. I’m hoping we can conclude it sooner rather than later. We are committed and we want to do it as one of the matters on the agenda to be resolved,” Williams said.

A forensic investigation was conducted on Moroe, which found him guilty of financial mismanagement. However, the report had not been presented to the CSA board yet.

“I haven’t seen the report. It is currently with the audit and risk (committee). They have a Members Council meeting on Monday or Tuesday night. We discussed the matter, that will be going to the Member’s Council very soon.”

Williams also confirmed that the CSA AGM would not see the appointment of a CEO.

“It [the appointment of a permanent CEO] will be soon,” said Williams. “And that’s one of the issues within our staff. An issue that one wants to get off the table and concluded so that we can focus on our core business.”

