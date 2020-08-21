Whale carcass attracts sharks along Southern Cape coastline

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned surfers, paddlers, and bathers at Buffels Bay in the region to be cautious.

CAPE TOWN – Beachgoers in the Western Cape have been warned to be cautious as a whale carcass was attracting sharks along the Southern Cape coastline.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned surfers, paddlers, and bathers in the region to be cautious.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said: “The NSRI is appealing to surfers, paddlers and bathers along the Southern Cape coastline, particularly at Buffels Bay, but also along the Southern Cape coastline between Mossel Bay and Tsitsikamma, to be cautious following a whale carcass that remains at the Wild Side of Buffels Bay in the shallow surf. The whale carcass has not been able to be removed and is attracting increased shark activity in the area and caution is advised.”

