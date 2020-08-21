Western embassies call for probe into Zim opposition councillor's murder

The MDC Alliance said that Lovender Chiwaya, a local government councillor, was abducted on Thursday by suspected state security agents. Chiwaya’s naked body was found early on Friday morning, dumped not far from his front door in Hurungwe.

HARARE - Western embassies in Harare said that they were distressed by the news that an opposition official had been found dead near his home in the north of the country.

The MDC Alliance claimed that the councillor was abducted by state security agents.

Neither the police nor the government has commented yet.

Chiwaya’s death comes as political tensions are rising in the country, on the back of last month’s foiled anti-corruption protests, and the Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement that they triggered.

In separate statements, the UK Embassy and the EU Delegation have called for a credible investigation into the murder and a probe into whether or not there was a political motive behind it.

