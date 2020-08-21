uMthwalume rape survivor living in fear after attacker threatens to kill her

The uMthwalume woman said that her rapist was a man who was known in the area.

DURBAN - A rape survivor from uMthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast said that she was living in fear because her attacker had threatened to kill her and the rest of her family.

The victim has shared her story with Eyewitness News while in hiding.

The bodies of five women have been discovered in the area over the past six months.

The victim counts herself fortunate to still be alive but said that she was desperate to see her loved ones again.

The uMthwalume woman said that her rapist was a man who was known in the area.

She met him on Facebook where he posed as a charming and sensible person.

Her life turned into a nightmare in February when he arrived in Durban where she worked at the time and demanded that he go with her to uMthwalume.

"When we arrived, he asked me to undress. I refused to do so but he beat me and so I obliged."

She said that he then tied her hands with a phone charger.

"He covered my mouth, beat me up once more and then raped me."

She said that after he was done, he threatened to kill her but she begged him not to.

She explained that she was a young mother and no one else would be available to raise her children if she died.

He asked her to leave, threatening to kill her if she returned back home.

Eyewitness News understands that the perpetrator is now in police custody.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.