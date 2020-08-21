Table Mountain cableway to reopen on 1 September

The cableway will operate between 8am and 3pm from Monday to Sunday throughout the month.

CAPE TOWN - The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company has announced that it is ready to welcome local visitors back to one of Africa's leading tourist attractions.

The company will reopen its doors to all local travellers from Tuesday, 1 September.

A range of safety measures have been implemented to protect staff and visitors against COVID-19: a maximum of 26 people plus the cabin master will be allowed per cable car ride to ensure physical distancing takes place.

Visitors won't be permitted to enter the cable car without a mask.

The TMACC's Wahida Parker said that the cableway would undergo a deep clean every 24 hours and would be sanitised after every ride.

"It's going to be so important that we demonstrate to the world that we're able to abide by all the safety protocols post the pandemic."

