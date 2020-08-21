Soweto couple gets support from PP’s office after twin babies die at Bara

The pair seized the opportunity to complain to the office of the public protector during an inspection at the facility this week after officials allegedly failed to inform them that their twin babies had died.

JOHANNESBURG – The public protector's office said it would be supporting a young couple whose twins died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital.

The pair seized the opportunity to complain to the office of the public protector during an inspection at the facility this week after officials allegedly failed to inform them that their twin babies had died until they asked.

They claim they were left waiting for over three hours for an explanation.

They relayed their ordeal to deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

She said she assigned an investigator to the case.

“We had deployed the executive manager who is responsible for, amongst other provinces, Gauteng to attend the meeting that the couple was going to have with the hospital. It became clear that there was no clear report surrounding the deaths. So, the meeting was then rescheduled for this Friday to further uncover what happened, but our office will be monitoring.”

