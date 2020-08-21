Some CT school taxi drivers struggling to feed families as school closures bite

Chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project, Denver van Aarde, said that the closure of schools at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March hit their pockets and many struggled to feed their families, with no money coming in.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project said that the COVID-19 pandemic had financially crippled school taxi drivers.

It said that many drivers' families had gone hungry since schools closed their doors due to the lockdown.

Chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project, Denver van Aarde, said that there were currently just over 100 drivers who transported primary and high school learners in the area.

He said that the closure of schools at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March hit their pockets and many struggled to feed their families, with no money coming in.

Van Aarde said that even with schools reopening and most grades returning next week, it was not business as usual.

"Most of the people said that children were only attending one or two days of school, so they'd drive their children themselves. Now, we don't have the amount of children that we can say we drive to sustain ourselves, so it's a huge struggle for us."

He said that many drivers were the sole breadwinners in their homes.

"Some of the drivers have gone for days without food, there's no electricity... It really hits hard when it comes to your own colleagues."

Van Aarde has appealed for any assistance to support the desperate families.

