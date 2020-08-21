Smell the coffee: Starbucks making its way to Cape Town later this year

Starbucks said that it hoped to become not only a destination for an exceptional coffee but also a gathering place for the local Cape Town community.

JOHANNESBURG - Capetonians will soon get a taste of Starbucks coffee when the popular US franchise makes its way down to the Mother City later this year.

Starbucks was initially meant to open in Cape Town in June but that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID-19 hit we had to place the initiative on hold, triggering several hard decisions that impacted all partners, and a mass round of lease renegotiations across the country," said Adrian Maizey, owner and CEO of Rand Capital Coffee, the custodian of Starbucks in southern Africa.

“Fortunately, we have resilient partners and we are grateful to those landlords who share our vision and commitment to contribute to the South African economy, and who have worked closely with us to help ensure our expansion was only delayed and not cancelled. It is during such a time of crisis that the importance of collaboration between all stakeholders for the greater good, is most apparent.”

"We look forward to sharing our deep pride and enthusiasm for coffee, brewed and served by a world-class team of passionate, knowledgeable partners with Capetonians and visitors to the city," said Maizey.

