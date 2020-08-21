Second body found in 2 months leaves Browns Farm community reeling

On Thursday, residents relived the trauma when they found the body of a 22-year-old woman in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN - The Philippi community of Browns Farm hasn't yet had the chance to come to terms with the brutal murder of 17-year-old Amahle Quku two months ago.

On Thursday, residents relived the trauma when they found the body of a 22-year-old woman in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement.

No arrests had been made.

Community Policing Forum chairperson of Ward 80 in Browns Farm, Michael Bangani said residents were devastated following the discovery of a young woman's body at a dumping site in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement.

“We actually do not know who did this and what the reason behind it is.”

Bangani visited the scene on Thursday and told Eyewitness News it was a chilling reminder of events that happened in June.

“Two months ago on 20 June, the same thing happened where a young lady called Amahle was also found dead in a similar situation. We are all scared.”

In that case, Quku went missing and her naked body was found dumped in a field shortly after her disappearance.

In the latest case, the victim had sustained head injuries.

Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime but Bangani said it's understood the young woman was last seen alive on Wednesday night while drinking with friends in the area.

