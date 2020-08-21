Saica terminates Anoj Singh’s membership

The membership of the former Eskom CFO was terminated after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of 12 out of 18 charges against him.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has terminated Anoj Singh's membership after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of 12 out of 18 charges against him.

Singh's membership had already been suspended in July pending the outcome of the hearing.

The former Eskom chief financial officer had been charged with misconduct and was accused of failing to comply with laws and regulations, which placed the accounting profession in disrepute.

Singh was alleged to have played a key role in the looting of Eskom by the Gupta family and their associates.

