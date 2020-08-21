Saica: Singh violated several laws but not guilty of misconduct with Guptas

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has terminated Anoj Singh's membership after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of 12 out of 18 charges.

JOHANNESBURG - While the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has found Anoj Singh violated several laws, the watchdog body did not find him guilty of any misconduct in his relations with the Gupta family.

Saica has terminated Singh's membership after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of 12 out of 18 charges.

The former Eskom CFO had been charged with misconduct and was accused of failing to comply with laws and regulations which placed the accounting profession in disrepute.

Singh is alleged to have played a key role in the looting of Eskom by the Gupta family and their associates.

The accounting body's disciplinary committee has resolved that he should pay half of the costs incurred by Saica in the case.

