Police looking into drowning of toddler in Delft

It's believed the incident occurred on a waterlogged field in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the death of a one-year-old child in Delft.

The toddler drowned earlier this week.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Delft police are investigating an inquest case following an incident that occurred on Wednesday in Delft where a one-year-old girl drowned."

