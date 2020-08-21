Police arrest 2 suspects after Lavender Hill man shot dead

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that a 31-year-old man was shot dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Lavender Hill on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Another day, another fatal gang shooting in Cape Town.

This time the violence took place in Lavender Hill, but over the past few days shootings have claimed lives in numerous suburbs.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that a 31-year-old man was shot dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Lavender Hill on Thursday night.

“The police’s anti-gang unit followed up on leads and arrested two suspects later that same evening. During a search at a house in Shepherd Court they found two firearms, ammunition, and dagga,” Rwexana said.



The shooting was one of many over the past few days.

In Bonteheuwel, a 31-year-old man was gunned down on Tuesday. That same day, two men were killed and three were wounded in a shooting at a house in Manenberg.

Two days earlier, a man was murdered in Scottsville in Kraaifontein while four other people were wounded.

A woman was also shot in the head in Parkwood and while the motive for her murder was not yet known, the area has been plagued by ongoing shootings linked to a drug turf war.

