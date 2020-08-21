NMB municipal manager Mapu, co-accused granted bail in corruption case

Businesswoman Bulelwa Ntanga-Mkwakwi is accused of bribing Mvuleni Mapu, who was the municipality's housing department director at the time, to get a tender.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu and a businesswoman have been granted bail of R20,000 each.

Mapu and Bulelwa Ntanga-Mkwakwi appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption involving about R14 million and dating back to 2014.

Ntanga-Mkwakwi is accused of bribing Mafu, who was the municipality's housing department director at the time, to get a tender.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Anelisa Ngcakani: "She allegedly bribed him with R900,000 in exchange for a R12.8 million contract for building RDP houses here in the Port Elizabeth area."

According to the NPA, the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements funded several RDP housing projects in Port Elizabeth. The municipality was the developer for these projections and potential contractors were required by the municipality to be registered on its database. Ntanga-Mkwakwi registered her business in March 2012.

An allocations committee, chaired by Mapu, was responsible for allocating work to contractors registered on the database. It convened during February 2014 and recommended the allocation of contracts to several contractors which included Jeke and Qabi Trading. Consequently, during March 2014, the company was awarded a R12.8 million contract for an RDP construction project in Port Elizabeth.

Evidence revealed that during January 2014, prior to the awarding of this contract, Ntanga-Mkwakwi transferred R900,000 from her bank account into an Allan Gray platform account which bore an account reference in favour of Mapu.

Mapu and Ntanga-Mkwakwi have been charged with corruption because Mapu, while being in public office, allegedly accepted a bribe of R900,000 from Ntanga-Mkwakwi in exchange for him to abuse his position of authority to ensure that Jeke and Qabi Trading was awarded the R12.8 million contract. Ntanga-Mkwakwi on the other hand has been charged as she allegedly bribed a public official.

Mapu and Ntanga-Mkwakwi have been charged with fraud as they allegedly contravened the municipality's Supply Chain Management Act. Mapu, in his capacity as the chairperson of the allocations committee, failed to disclose the financial interests and benefits he allegedly received from Jeke and Qabi Trading. Ntanga-Mkwakwi is accused of fraud as she allegedly failed to reveal that her company granted Mapu the R900,000 reward.

