Newahu strike: Govt to blame for lack of PPE for frontline workers

Nehawu will be staging protests at all public health institutions on Friday, to highlight the problems its workers are facing in the fight against COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said corruption was to blame for government's failure to provide sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers.

Nehawu will be staging protests at all public health institutions on Friday, to highlight the problems its workers are facing in the fight against COVID-19.

The union said the scandals involving PPE tenders showed that government was looting funds set aside for the pandemic at the expense of those on the frontline.

Nehawu said that its over 235,000 members were expected to start picketing on Friday. And next week Friday, the union said that it would stay away from work at all public health facilities.

The strike could have a devastating impact on the health sector as nurses and doctors are essential in the fight against the pandemic.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.