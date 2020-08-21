Loan shark handed life sentence for killing man who could not repay debt

The 46-year-old woman will also serve four years for attempted murder, 15 years for robbery and five years for kidnapping and all the sentences will run concurrently.

CAPE TOWN - A loan shark has been handed a life sentence for killing a man who could not repay R500 and money for two bottles of wine.

Noziswe Stefaans was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Thursday.

Stefaans and her boyfriend, who has not yet been arrested, visited Thembelani Blom's home in November.

There they demanded R500 and money for two bottles of wine, a loan that Blom had taken out with them.

The 32-year-old couldn't pay on the spot and promised he'd have the money in four days.

This didn't sit well with Stefaans and her partner.

They drew knives and stabbed Blom multiple times.

They then stabbed three of his family members, who survived the attack.

The State has described Stefaans's actions as brazen and said that she'd shown no remorse.

