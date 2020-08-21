Kremlin critic Navalny too unwell to be moved from Siberian hospital: doctor

The doctor, Alexander Murakhovsky, said there were five possible diagnoses of Navalny’s condition and that test results would be available within two days.

OMSK, Russia - The head doctor treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital said on Friday the politician’s condition had improved a little, but that it was still unstable and that attempting to move him could pose a risk to his life.

The doctor, Alexander Murakhovsky, said there were five possible diagnoses of Navalny’s condition and that test results would be available within two days. He declined to answer the question of whether Navalny had been poisoned.

Navalny’s allies want to take him out of the country to be treated, but Murakhovsky said many legal questions would need to be resolved before that could happen. He said top doctors had been flown in from Moscow to treat Navalny.

