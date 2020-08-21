‘It’s been difficult without Collins’ – Khosa’s partner says she lives in fear

Nomsa Montsha says she has not given up hope that justice will be served as she prepared to take on government. The military ombudsman found the SANDF members were liable for Collins Khosa death.

JOHANNESBURG – The life partner of an Alexandra man who died during the early days under lockdown after a scuffle with the army at his home has toldEyewitness News she had been living in fear while hoping the truth will come out.

Collins Khosa was injured during the altercation with members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members and Johannesburg metro police in April.

According to his life partner, Nomsa Montsha, she was at home with him and two others when the soldiers arrived, accusing them of violating lockdown regulations.

The military ombudsman found that the SANDF members acted improperly.

It’s been four months since the 40-year-old died and Montsha has not given up hope that justice will be served as she prepared to take on government.

“They don’t believe that our story is true, and they don’t really believe that we will get justice. They are also protecting the soldiers. We won’t give up.”

She said her battle had been a lonely one and left her fearing for her safety.

“It seems when we are fighting them, it means we are not safe. It was very difficult for those past months to live without Collins, and to not know what is going to happen next.”

But this week she and Khosa's family was given new hope that the truth will come out when the military ombudsman found that the soldiers contravened the SANDF code of conduct.

The report will be submitted to assist with the family's civil claim.