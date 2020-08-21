Independence of office of Auditor-General must be protected, say candidates

Parliament on Thursday concluded interviews for six candidates to find a replacement for Kimi Makwetu, whose non-renewable term ends in November.

CAPE TOWN - Candidates vying for to become the country's next Auditor-General said the independence of the Office of the Auditor-General must be protected.

The candidates interviewed on Thursday shared a common view; corruption is one of the biggest problems facing the country.

They also emphasised the independence of the office a Chapter 9 institution and the country’s supreme audit authority.

Current deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke told the interview panel the independence of the office must be protected at all costs.

“Independence of the office is one of the safeguards for our democracy. It is something to be protected, it is something to be valued not just by the people who work within the office, but by all stakeholders that have a vested interest in the success of our democracy.”

Another candidate, Michael Sass, said the independence of the office is enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Auditor-General is very fortunate in the sense that it is a Chapter 9 institution, which guarantees its constitutional independence. Although that just might be words, it does mean that there is a certain level of independence.”

Other candidates like Zakariya Hoosain said corruption remained a key challenge.

The ad hoc committee would now decide on the best candidate and hoped to present its recommendation to the National Assembly before the end of August.

