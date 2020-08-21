'High-risk' Lion's Head trail to remain closed - TMNP

Management said that due to the nature of the trail, it would be difficult to ensure adequate social distancing.

CAPE TOWN - As parks and recreational areas reopen under lockdown level two, the Lion's Head will remain closed.

Table Mountain National Park management has decided to keep the Lion's Head section of Table Mountain closed until further notice.

Management said that due to the nature of the trail, it would be difficult to ensure adequate social distancing.

The use of communal ladders and chains also made this a high-risk trail.

⚠️Lions Head remains closed under alert level 2⚠️



Table Mountain National Park management has made the decision to keep the Lion's Head section of Table Mountain closed until further notice.



Due to the nature of the trail, the inability of the visitors to maintain/practice ... — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) August 21, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.