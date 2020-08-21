20°C / 22°C
'High-risk' Lion's Head trail to remain closed - TMNP

Management said that due to the nature of the trail, it would be difficult to ensure adequate social distancing.

Lion's Head in Cape Town. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As parks and recreational areas reopen under lockdown level two, the Lion's Head will remain closed.

Table Mountain National Park management has decided to keep the Lion's Head section of Table Mountain closed until further notice.

Management said that due to the nature of the trail, it would be difficult to ensure adequate social distancing.

The use of communal ladders and chains also made this a high-risk trail.

