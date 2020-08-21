Hawks confirm arrest of acting Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager

The Hawks' Lwando Zenzile said Mvuleni Mapu was handcuffed earlier on Friday morning and is facing allegations of fraud and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed the arrest of the acting Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager.

The Hawks' Lwando Zenzile said Mvuleni Mapu was handcuffed earlier on Friday morning and faced allegations of fraud and corruption.

A second person was also taken into custody. She's not a municipal official.

“He is the service provider of the company. It is alleged that the lady has bribed the suspects.”

