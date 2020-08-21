Golden Arrow Bus Services pleads with authorities to help deal with bus attacks

Over the past two weeks, at least five buses were targeted in separate attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - Golden Arrow Bus Services has pleaded with authorities to help it deal with attacks on buses.

Over the past two weeks, at least five buses were targeted in separate attacks.

In the latest incident this week, two buses were torched in Philippi while en-route to the depot.

Golden Arrow Bus Services said since the start of 2020, eight buses had to be replaced because they were completely gutted.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said it has cost them millions: “For the financial year 2020, the cost of vandalism has cost R31.6 million.”

However, this was nothing new.

Due to attacks, the company has lost 23 buses over the past two years.

The bus service has offered a R200,000 reward for information that can help address the violence.

“Not only do our passengers and drivers have to be scared, but passengers have to foot the bill for these criminal acts while the criminals go unpunished and uncaught. So, that is why we are offering the R200,000 and we are really pleading with members of the public to please help us.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.