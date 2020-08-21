Gauteng warns of inspections at COVID-19 hot spots to monitor alcohol compliance

Alcohol sales are permitted under the eased coronavirus regulations but there are fears that this will lead to carnage on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government has warned that there will be regular checks at COVID-19 hot spots to monitor compliance around the sale and consumption of alcohol as South Africa enters the first weekend under level 2 of the lockdown.

The provincial command council gave its weekly COVID-19 update on Friday afternoon.

Community Safety head of department, Matilda Gasela said that they would also be monitoring social gatherings closely.

"There is a limit of 50 persons which we are going to be monitoring. Again, there are going to be unannounced inspections to facilities which have those gatherings and again we are going to be focused on hot spot areas and we'll be doing the business with the South African Police Services."

The sale of alcohol is permitted from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.

