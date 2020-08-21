Gauteng recoveries a sign that COVID-19 not a death sentence - Malotana

Gauteng health chief operating officer, Lesiba Malotana, said that the recovery figures meant that it was not all doom and gloom for the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s Coronavirus Command Council on Friday said that it was encouraging that the province accounted for the greatest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country.

The council gave its weekly COVID-19 update, led by Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of South Africa’s COVID-19 pandemic with more than 30,000 active cases. The province also has the highest number of people who have recovered from the disease, standing at 169,000.

Gauteng health chief operating officer, Lesiba Malotana, said that meant that it was not all doom and gloom for the province.

“Although we might be having the highest number of positive cases, we are also carrying the highest number of recoveries which is something that is quite commendable. It is also a sign that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as people do recover from the disease,” he said.

WATCH: Gauteng’s Coronavirus Command Council briefing

