Former senior CoCT official accused of child rape to appeal dismissal

Raphael Martin, who worked in the Mitchells Plain area, plans to appeal his dismissal.

CAPE TOWN - A former senior City of Cape Town (CoCT) official who is accused of child rape is not taking his dismissal lightly.

Raphael Martin, who worked in the Mitchells Plain area, planned to challenge the decision to dismiss him.

There's currently a pending sexual assault matter against him in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrates Court.

According to the city, Martin's employment termination came into effect on Friday.

In June, he was arrested for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in Strandfontein, and earlier this week he was released on bail of a thousand rand.

The City said following a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, where he was represented by his attorney, Martin was informed of his dismissal the next day.

The City's Priya Reddy said a number of questions were asked, which included the criminal charges against him, gross misconduct, and whether his conduct had or was likely to bring the name of the city in disrepute.

A decision was then made and found the employee guilty, however, Martin has appealed the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.

The City said the appeal must be heard within 10 working days, either through a sitting or by agreement to conclude it in writing.

