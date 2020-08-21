uMthwalume: Family of missing Sizakele Myende desperate to be reunited with her

Sizakele Myende (28) is among the 14 people who have been reported missing in the troubled community in recent months.

DURBAN - An Umthwalume family on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast said they are desperate to be reunited with their missing daughter.

Sizakele Myende (28) is among the 14 people who were reported missing in the troubled community in recent months.

She was last seen four weeks ago after leaving her home for work.

So far, five bodies have been found in the area.

The Myende family of 15 is anxious about what could have happened to Sizakele.

Sizakele’s grandmother Zonke Myende was visibly emotional in her rondavel dwelling as she sat on a woven reed mat with two other family members.

“I need her back. She was our only breadwinner, we are hungry.”

The bodies of five women werer discovered in the area over the past six months.

But Sizakele’s uncle, Ndukuzakhe Myende said they remained hopeful that she is still alive.

“We are all dependent on her. She is the most fortunate one in the family because she could secure employment as a domestic worker.”

Sizakele was in the process of helping to build two mud houses for the family before she went missing.

But the projects have stalled indefinitely due to financial constraints within the family.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.