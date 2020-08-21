Experts: High ethical standards must be upheld as world races to find COVID cure

This is the word from experts participating in a webinar on vaccine trial ethics on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Experts who participated in a webinar on a vaccine trial ethics on Thursday said high ethical standards must be upheld as the world races to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The second COVID-19 vaccine efficacy trial in South Africa was rolled out on Monday.

Professor Elizabeth Bukusi, chairperson of Kenya's Bioethics Society, said strict protocols were put in place before human trials were given the go-ahead.

“Any drug, any biological product, any vaccine in some kind of clinical site or research before it can be used to see if it does actually work.”

Dr Mantoa Mokhachane from the Wits University human research ethics committee stressed the importance of community participation during the rollout of studies like the ChAdOx1 vaccine trial.

“We plan on continuing with the research and want on communities to jump on board. So, they do have the community advising board as well as NGO coalitions who are allowed to bring who they wanted meetings.”

The ethics webinar was hosted by Wits University's Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, non-profit scientific research organisation International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and the University of Kwazulu-Natal.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.