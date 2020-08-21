EWN weather watch: Sunny Saturday for WC, Gauteng keep the extra layer handy

EWN brings you your weather update for Saturday 22 August 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – Most parts of Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to see sunny but cool weather conditions on Saturday, with similar conditions expected for Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast.

GAUTENG:

Sunshine is forecast for most of Gauteng this weekend, with some parts of the province seeing partly cloudy and cool weather.

Johannesburg will see highs of 20°C for both Saturday and Sunday while Pretoria will top out at 22°C on Saturday and 23°C on Sunday.

WESTERN CAPE:

After almost a week of grey skies and rain, Cape Town can expect sunshine this weekend. The Mother City can expect a high of 22°C on Saturday and a slighter cooler day on Sunday, with the mercury topping out at 17°C.

There'll be some morning fog along the western parts of the south coast of the province on Saturday but the sun will burn that off as temperatures in the interior soar. Vredendal will see 30°C, Beaufort West will hit 27°C and Worcester 26°C. The coastal town of George will see a sunny 23°C.

Theses towns will see slightly cooler days on Sunday.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

KZN can expect fine and warm weather on Saturday with temperatures ranging between the low- to mid-20s.

Durban will see a high of 24°C on Saturday and can expect an even hotter day on Sunday with a forecast high of 28°C.

Richard's Bay, Ulundi and Newcastle are also forecast to have slighter higher temperatures on Sunday.

