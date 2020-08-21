Dis-Chem drops appeal against price gouging guilty verdict

In July, the Competition Commission revealed that its investigations found that the retail pharmacy had inflated prices on these products by up to 260%.

JOHANNESBURG - Dis-Chem is still facing a R1.2 million fine after being found guilty by the Competition Tribunal of charging excessive prices on surgical masks during the national state of disaster.

Dis-Chem denied this and filed an appeal with the tribunal, which it withdrew.

“The price increases that occurred during the state of national disaster were regrettable. We believe that the Tribunal made the right call by condemning the conduct. We have been consistent in arguing that price gouging in a pandemic deprives consumers, particularly poor consumers, of access to essentials goods that are necessary to prevent a further escalation of the pandemic,” said the Competition Commission’s commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele in a statement.

#CompetitionCommisson welcomes the withdrawal of appeal by DisChem Pharmacies after being found guilty of excessive pricing of hygiene products. @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/Ftchay37Mx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2020

