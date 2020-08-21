Collins Khosa's partner wants Minister Mapisa-Nqakula to apologise

The Minister had stood firmly behind the soldiers, but she now promised to comply with the recommendations of the ombudsman after it found the soldiers had acted improperly and in violation of the SANDF code of conduct.

JOHANNESBURG – The life partner of Collins Khosa, the man who died after an altercation with soldiers, said now that the military ombudsman has confirmed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members acted improperly – she wants an apology from Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Back in May, a board of inquiry exonerated the soldiers from any wrongdoing.

Instead the inquiry blamed Khosa and his brother in law, accusing them of provoking the SANDF members.

The Minister had stood firmly behind the soldiers, but she now promised to comply with the recommendations of the ombudsman.

Nomsa Montsha was disappointed by the way government has responded to the killing of her life partner.

“If they are protecting them, what about us who are fighting them? We don’t have that power to fight them.”

Montsha said government has failed her family.

“They are the ones who are trying to protect the soldiers while they know that the soldiers know the truth and they know exactly what happened.”

The implicated soldiers refused to be interviewed by the ombudsman during the investigation, after receiving legal advice.

The ombudmsan has recommended that those implicated be placed on suspension pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

They have been suspended on full pay.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.