CoCT back in court today to defend its eviction policy

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) heads back to court on Friday to defend its eviction policy.

The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the Legal Resource Centre and the Economic Freedom Fighters have taken legal action to stop all evictions and shack demolitions without court oversight for the duration of the national state of disaster.

The action was sparked after a video emerged last month of how a man was forcibly removed in Khayelitsha while naked.

Advocate Sean Rosenberg representing the City had stated it sought interdictory relief to deter illegal land occupiers.

He told the court they wanted to draw attention to thousands of other desperately poor and homeless people who had not resorted to the kind of self-help that enabled a much more limited number of people to move ahead of the pack.

The SAHRC wants any action of eviction to be done through a court order and where an eviction is executed, that it be done in a humane way.



It also wants the City’s Anti-Land Invasions Unit declared unconstitutional and unlawful.

Rosenberg said the City had repeatedly confirmed it did not evict occupiers without a court order.

The City was also of the view that public land earmarked for housing, healthcare, schools, transport and basic services could be permanently lost due to unlawful land occupations.

