'Bitter-sweet feeling' for Winde as CTICC Hospital of Hope decommissioned

The Hospital of Hope started admitting patients on 8 June and stopped operating on 18 August, with Friday marking the official closure of the Hospital of Hope at the CTICC.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde (right) and provincial head of Health Dr Keith Cloete (centre) help officials wheel out a hospital bed as the CTICC's Hospital of Hope is officially decommissioned on 21 August 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has officially been decommissioned.

The Hospital of Hope started admitting patients on 8 June and stopped operating on 18 August, with Friday marking the official closure of the Hospital of Hope at the CTICC.

It took less than four weeks to construct and was in operation for about 10 weeks.

More than 1,500 patients came through the doors and sadly 82 passed away at this facility.

Premier Alan Winde said that it had been a journey, as they had to build, staff and run the facility.

"I would say it's a bitter-sweet feeling, it's a feeling of we created a space for hope. People have died here, people have found new life here, so it is an emotional space... it will always be that for me."

The provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete commended the staff for their outstanding work.

"It is a moment to remind every one of us what humanity really is and the people who worked here went the extra mile and showed kindness and humanity to people in their deepest hour of need."

Timeline

