Almost daily shootings in Parkwood fuelled by a drug turf war, says CPF

The Grassy Park community policing forum (CPF) met with Parkwood residents at the start of the week to try to find solutions to ongoing shootings in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Gang violence continues to plague various communities in Cape Town.

Since last weekend, there have been deadly shootings in several suburbs including Parkwood, Manenberg, Lavender Hill and Kraaifontein.

It took place two days after a 60-year-old woman was shot dead while driving in Parkwood.

Two suspects have been arrested.

The CPF said that over the past month, there had been almost daily shootings fuelled by a drug turf war.

In Kraaifontein, a man was shot dead and four others were wounded when unknown men opened fire on a group of people in Scottsville last Saturday.

Earlier this week, men wearing balaclavas stormed a house in Manenberg.

They opened fire, killing two men.

Two women and a man were wounded.

The attackers are still at large.

