Alex residents’ power restored as Vasco Da Gama switching station fixed again

JOHANNESBURG - Having spent the week without electricity, City Power confirmed on Friday that the Vasco da Gama switching station is up and running again in Alexandra.

The City has however warned residents to make sure that vandals don't access the switching station, which had been targeted at least three times this year alone.

The station exploded on Sunday when a criminal tried to steal cables.

The City's Isaac Mangena said this should serve as a warning to residents to make sure they report criminal activity around the station.

“We finished doing the job around in the morning and we were waiting just to basically restore; but we were delayed by Eskom, which requested an emergency isolation because they wanted to do some maintenance on Malboro substation, which feeds into Vasco da Gama. So, everyone is currently with electricity.”

