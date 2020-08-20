WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry to hear McBride’s, Booysen’s cross-examination

The state capture commission will on Thursday hear law enforcement-related evidence from brigadier Pharas Ncube, Major General Jan Mabula, and the cross-examination of former Ipid head Robert McBride and Major General Johan Booysen.

JOHANNESBURG – The provincial head of North West Commercial Crimes Unit brigadier Pharasa Ncube is testifying at the state capture commission and he will later cross examine former Ipid boss Robert McBride

The commission postponed his appearance last week.

He said he was the commander of Organised Crime Unit in Phokeng when the two butted heads during McBride’s tenure.

Ncube was among officers investigated by Ipid, who turned around and charged Ipid investigating officers

But Ipid went to court to seek an interdict to stop what it called a conflict of interest for the said officers including Ncube.

He said he was among a team nominated to investigate a security breach at the home of the Acting Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane in 2016.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry, 20 August 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.